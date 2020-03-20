Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ducey issues order on bars, restaurants statewide, rolls out National Guard

Ducey issues order on bars, restaurants statewide, rolls out National Guard

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a series of executive orders on Thursday for counties that have a confirmed coronavirus case that would close bars and restrict restaurant food service. The measures also would deploy the Arizona National Guard to help restocking grocery stores and food banks to keep up with unprecedented demand. “These latest actions are based on the facts and on data, and come after careful consultation with public health experts from every county in Arizona, our hospitals,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor Ducey delivers statewide mandate on bars and restaurants

Governor Ducey delivers statewide mandate on bars and restaurants 03:20

 Governor Ducey delivers statewide mandate on bars and restaurants due to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Ducey issues executive order [Video]

Governor Ducey issues executive order

Gov. Doug Ducey announced major actions to continue combating the spread of coronavirus in Arizona, including closing bars, movie theaters, and gyms in any counties with confirmed cases of the virus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published
Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance [Video]

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: California under state-wide 'stay-at-home' order and national guard mobilised

State-wide stay-at-home order was issued on Thursday
Independent

Seattle Restaurant Week canceled as coronavirus prompts shutdown of restaurants, bars

With the growing COVID-19 crisis and Gov. Jay Inslee's order to temporarily shut down all dine-in restaurants and bars, Seattle Restaurant Week, scheduled for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

CabouJ

J Cabou RT @maryjpitzl: Two days after @MayorGallego declares an emergency to close bars, restaurants, @dougducey issues similar order, but limited… 8 hours ago

maryjpitzl

Mary Jo Pitzl Two days after @MayorGallego declares an emergency to close bars, restaurants, @dougducey issues similar order, but… https://t.co/4ddwWRKLdZ 11 hours ago

VerdeNews

Verde Independent Governor issues declaration closing bars, theaters, gyms in Arizona counties with confirmed #COVID19 cases:… https://t.co/M1s9oLctix 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.