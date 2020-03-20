Ducey issues order on bars, restaurants statewide, rolls out National Guard

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a series of executive orders on Thursday for counties that have a confirmed coronavirus case that would close bars and restrict restaurant food service. The measures also would deploy the Arizona National Guard to help restocking grocery stores and food banks to keep up with unprecedented demand. “These latest actions are based on the facts and on data, and come after careful consultation with public health experts from every county in Arizona, our hospitals,… 👓 View full article

