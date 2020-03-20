These 'essential' Philadelphia businesses are hiring right now
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Many businesses in Greater Philadelphia are closed, but some remain open and looking to hire workers. Most available positions are in grocery stores, which were deemed life-sustaining by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in the state to close Thursday evening to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In addition to grocery stores, life-sustaining businesses also include gas stations, farms and some manufacturing. Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania are…