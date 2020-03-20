Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil

'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Traders and analysts are struggling to revise down their forecasts for oil demand fast enough, as government lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak have rapidly cut fuel consumption.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Could Derail The Electric Vehicle Revolution

In just one month, the coronavirus outbreak blew out to a full-on pandemic, threatening to tip the global economy into recession and affecting every country,...
OilPrice.com

Analysts See Oil Prices Staying In The $30s For Months

Oil prices will likely remain at current depressed levels for months amid a price war and the fight for market share while the coronavirus outbreak batters oil...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

rupertbu

Rupert Bumfrey 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil - Reuters https://t.co/QyNfB6JsCP https://t.co/Qo2gGiEbV6 2 minutes ago

KayZ162802

KayZ RT @ChannelNewsAsia: 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FsdyeCaoTi https://t.co/o1sUbRvi2X 20 minutes ago

soyfervlad

Fernando Vladimir RT @JRJ_ALHAJRI: 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/TZtq2OC3iQ via @YahooFinance 21 minutes ago

JRJ_ALHAJRI

JEFAIN ALHAJRI 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/TZtq2OC3iQ via @YahooFinance 26 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FsdyeCaoTi https://t.co/o1sUbRvi2X 28 minutes ago

JerryJa08085729

Jerry Jackson 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/1EtSI1vEdl via @YahooFinance 35 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FrMwZv0VXI https://t.co/Etb3WfYlkY 49 minutes ago

reutersSimonW

Simon Webb Pick a number... 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/N9bZIRsDbQ 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.