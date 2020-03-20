Rupert Bumfrey 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil - Reuters https://t.co/QyNfB6JsCP https://t.co/Qo2gGiEbV6 2 minutes ago KayZ RT @ChannelNewsAsia: 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FsdyeCaoTi https://t.co/o1sUbRvi2X 20 minutes ago Fernando Vladimir RT @JRJ_ALHAJRI: 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/TZtq2OC3iQ via @YahooFinance 21 minutes ago JEFAIN ALHAJRI 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/TZtq2OC3iQ via @YahooFinance 26 minutes ago CNA 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FsdyeCaoTi https://t.co/o1sUbRvi2X 28 minutes ago Jerry Jackson 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/1EtSI1vEdl via @YahooFinance 35 minutes ago Yahoo Finance 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/FrMwZv0VXI https://t.co/Etb3WfYlkY 49 minutes ago Simon Webb Pick a number... 'Demand destruction' - analysts race to lower outlooks for oil https://t.co/N9bZIRsDbQ 55 minutes ago