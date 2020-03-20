Cuomo: 100% of non-essential businesses must shut down on-site operations, work from home

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said most businesses in New York state will be forced to shut down their on-site operations for the foreseeable future to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order takes effect Sunday evening. The order will not apply to essential businesses, including grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and other companies critical to public health and safety. "These are non-essential services, essential services need to continue to function," Cuomo said.


