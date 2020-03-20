Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cuomo: 100% of non-essential businesses must shut down on-site operations, work from home

Cuomo: 100% of non-essential businesses must shut down on-site operations, work from home

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said most businesses in New York state will be forced to shut down their on-site operations for the foreseeable future to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order takes effect Sunday evening. The order will not apply to essential businesses, including grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and other companies critical to public health and safety. "These are non-essential services, essential services need to continue to function," Cuomo said. "When I talk about the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home' 10:59

 Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order essentially ordering all New Jersey residents to "stay at home" and close non-essential businesses.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

m_jfrench

Marie French RT @jimmalatras: Regardless of what happens w/ NYC plan, bizs providing essential services must follow social distance protocol: “Business… 39 minutes ago

jimmalatras

Jim Malatras Regardless of what happens w/ NYC plan, bizs providing essential services must follow social distance protocol: “B… https://t.co/9lrk5V8Tk9 1 hour ago

jritch

Justin Ritchie RT @CoveringDelta: I must say, being on twitter the last few months has been like having a portal into the future. https://t.co/bENdQNkLV4 15 hours ago

NicholasShankin

Lo_fi_forever @skleb1234 So are pharmacists, grocers, and "essential businesses" not part of the work force, or is that a separat… https://t.co/wNvbvaHdtA 17 hours ago

AirJayMe

🇬🇩 Quintin Quarantino RT @ABC7NY: As the number of cases hit 7,102 in New York state, 100% of New York's workforce must stay at home; only essential businesses c… 20 hours ago

BadGyalPoca

the pen & zen pusher @_nissoud Cuomo laid out the 10-point PAUSE plan: All non-essential businesses statewide must close by 8 p.m. Sund… https://t.co/cAPcDGFhQW 22 hours ago

RitaJosephNYC

Rita Joseph As of March 21st at 8pm, all non-essential businesses and entities must shutdown and keep their workforce at home.… https://t.co/kbeknRHN4v 1 day ago

gilmored85

Daniel Gilmore RT @Bobby4Brooklyn: Starting Sunday all non-essential businesses must shut down. Governor Andrew Cuomo has released his list of essential b… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.