Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > South Texas Rancher Profile: The legacy of the Elliott family

South Texas Rancher Profile: The legacy of the Elliott family

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
At the age of only 10, Albert Sager Elliott, nicknamed “Tex” by his grandmother Annie Brown Gates, began riding the train from Port Arthur to Laredo. This tradition for the young aspiring cattleman was motivated by the adventure and thrill he felt from spending the summer working alongside the man who meant more to him than anything in the world, his grandfather A. E. “Lonnie” Gates, or Daddy-Grande, as many in the family called him. Elliott learned by emulating Gates’ work ethic and practices…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.