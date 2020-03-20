South Texas Rancher Profile: The legacy of the Elliott family

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

At the age of only 10, Albert Sager Elliott, nicknamed “Tex” by his grandmother Annie Brown Gates, began riding the train from Port Arthur to Laredo. This tradition for the young aspiring cattleman was motivated by the adventure and thrill he felt from spending the summer working alongside the man who meant more to him than anything in the world, his grandfather A. E. “Lonnie” Gates, or Daddy-Grande, as many in the family called him. Elliott learned by emulating Gates’ work ethic and practices… 👓 View full article

