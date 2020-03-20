Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US

4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US· *Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, James Inhofe, and Dianne Feinstein came under fire after reports emerged they had sold stock as coronavirus spread in the US.*
· *Burr was significantly criticized for selling at least $628,000 in stock while being part of a panel that had access to classified government information on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Reports GOP senators dumped stock spark calls to resign

Reports GOP senators dumped stock spark calls to resign 02:00

 Two Republican senators faced calls to resign on Friday over media reports they sold substantial amounts of stock before the global coronavirus-induced market meltdown after receiving private briefings on the outbreak. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January [Video]

US Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January

U.S. Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January Four U.S. senators sold stocks after receiving briefings in late January about the emerging threat of the coronavirus. Sen. Richard Burr..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Dodgy GOP Senators Cash In With Coronavirus Selloff [Video]

Dodgy GOP Senators Cash In With Coronavirus Selloff

Two GOP Senators sold off millions of dollars in stocks after receiving private briefings about the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Three More Senators Reported to Have Sold Large Stock Holdings Before Coronavirus Meltdown

Three More Senators Reported to Have Sold Large Stock Holdings Before Coronavirus MeltdownThree more Senators reportedly sold significant shares in their personal stock portfolio shortly after receiving classified into about the ill effects of then...
Mediaite

Second Republican Senator Reportedly Sold Off Stock Holdings Ahead of Coronavirus Market Plummet

Second Republican Senator Reportedly Sold Off Stock Holdings Ahead of Coronavirus Market PlummetA new report indicates that Senate Intel Committee chairman *Richard Burr* (R-NC) was not the only member of Congress who moved to sell a large portion of their...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Two Senators are under fire for selling stock before the coronavirus market crash — but do insider-trading laws app… https://t.co/5BeoJvUfhd 2 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Two Senators are under fire for selling stock before the coronavirus market crash — but do insider-trading laws app… https://t.co/SX4XCqXfyk 2 minutes ago

Virg_EarpHP

Virg RT @NinaDeplorable: Including Nancy & Paul Pelosi! This is just wrong! They get inside information & go & profit from a crisis! When this i… 5 minutes ago

AtlantaInno

Atlanta Inno According to financial records, Kelly Loeffler sold stock owned by her and her husband, ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher, on J… https://t.co/XT2tGVaYhf 12 minutes ago

tmotofga

#TMOTofGA #MAGA #Trump2020 Senators @SenatorBurr, @KLoeffler and even @SenFeinstein are under fire for "selling stocks" after receiving briefings weeks before Corona. 12 minutes ago

kellyanncross

Kelly cross RT @MSNBC: Multiple senators under scrutiny after revelation that they sold millions in stock in mid-February. https://t.co/jDKnJe3s0x 20 minutes ago

1234renodog

carol johnson Multiple Senators Under Fire for Selling Off Millions in Stocks Just Before Market Crash https://t.co/gJEIbPYmYC 20 minutes ago

Gil00006

Gil Four Senators Under Fire After Selling Off Stocks Before Coronavirus Crash https://t.co/odQKjR0Mej 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.