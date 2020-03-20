4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US
Friday, 20 March 2020 () · *Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, James Inhofe, and Dianne Feinstein came under fire after reports emerged they had sold stock as coronavirus spread in the US.*
