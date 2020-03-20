Global  

Tributes pour in for P.K. Banerjee from all over

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
“His commitment and passion to the sport was something unique. More importantly, he was a perfect human being — the way he made youngsters and seniors in the team feel comfortable is something many modern generation stars can learn,” said T. Balaram, a member of the illustrious ‘troika’ along with P.K. Banerjee and Chuni Goswami in the 1950s and 60s.
