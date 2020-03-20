Global  

Texas Roadhouse expands to-go program, withdraws 2020 guidance

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expanding its to-go program to include curbside and drive-up operating models during the COVID-19 crisis. The Louisville-based company has been forced to close dining rooms at restaurants located in states with government-mandated closures, such as Kentucky and Indiana. At this time, Texas Roadhouse (Nasdaq: TXRH) has not had to fully close any of its domestic restaurants due to the pandemic and is operating restaurants in a full, limited or to-go capacity depending on…
