Texas Roadhouse expands to-go program, withdraws 2020 guidance

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expanding its to-go program to include curbside and drive-up operating models during the COVID-19 crisis. The Louisville-based company has been forced to close dining rooms at restaurants located in states with government-mandated closures, such as Kentucky and Indiana. At this time, Texas Roadhouse (Nasdaq: TXRH) has not had to fully close any of its domestic restaurants due to the pandemic and is operating restaurants in a full, limited or to-go capacity depending on… 👓 View full article

