Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Beshear enacts new unemployment procedures to deal with massive influx of requests

Beshear enacts new unemployment procedures to deal with massive influx of requests

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Closures of many non-essential businesses throughout Kentucky, including restaurant dining rooms, has created a surge of residents now seeking unemployment benefits. Gov. Andy Beshear's administration has implemented new procedures to create a more efficient process, including new filing methods and local office telephone lines for customers. As of Friday, Beshear said those filing for unemployment insurance benefits need to follow a schedule that is tied to the first initial of their last name.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Unemployment filings spike with COVID-19 shutdowns

Unemployment filings spike with COVID-19 shutdowns 02:45

 Unemployment filings spike with COVID-19 shutdowns

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.