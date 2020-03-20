Global  

Walmart hiring 150K new workers, commits $25M to combat virus

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020
Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May to meet increased customer demand driven by the coronavirus outbreak and plans to provide a cash bonus to hourly workers for their “dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis.” Walmart said the new-hire roles will be temporary at first but may convert to permanent jobs, and that the company has reached out to hard-hit industries like restaurants and hospitality to find workers. The new…
