3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other COVID-fighting tools

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

3M Co. is ramping up production worldwide to arm healthcare workers with the tools to fight COVID-19. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Maplewood-based company has doubled its global output of N95 respirators to an annual rate of over 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month, according to a press release issued Friday. In the U.S., 3M currently manufactures more than 400 million N95 respirators annually, which is increasingly being directed to support both government and public… 👓 View full article

