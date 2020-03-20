Global  

Unemployment claims rocket upward in Kansas; state offers loans for hospitality industry

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in Kansas are apparent in a huge spike in unemployment insurance claims. COVID-19 is a disease caused by a strain of coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that it received 11,355 claims for unemployment insurance this week. That's up more than 10,000 from the week that ended March 14. "We are in uncharted waters right now, which underscores the importance of us working together," Kansas Labor Secretary Delîa Garcia said at a Friday…
News video: Unemployment applications overwhelm systems in Kansas, Missouri

Unemployment applications overwhelm systems in Kansas, Missouri 02:17

 An increase in unemployment applications are causing state agency websites to crash. People across the nation are wondering how they can apply for unemployment benefits and if they qualify. In Kansas and Missouri, people need to apply online with the state labor departments.

