No shelter-in place order yet from Gov. Walz, but virus continues its Minnesota spread

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Gov. Tim Walz didn't make a shelter-in-place order for Minnesota on Friday, as some expected he would, but he did announce a slew of new actions and initiatives as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 115 in Minnesota. The state had 26 new confirmed cases Friday, the biggest one-day jump yet. Walz did not rule out a future shelter-in-place order and has noted that it's a tool he can use. That highly restrictive order was issued in Illinois and parts of California. "I am prepared…
News video: Testing Backlog Leads Gov. Walz To Ask For Fed Help

Testing Backlog Leads Gov. Walz To Ask For Fed Help 01:41

 Minnesota's shortage is so bad that 1,700 samples are now frozen, waiting for results, reports Esme Murphy (1:41). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 18, 2020

