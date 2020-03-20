No shelter-in place order yet from Gov. Walz, but virus continues its Minnesota spread

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Gov. Tim Walz didn't make a shelter-in-place order for Minnesota on Friday, as some expected he would, but he did announce a slew of new actions and initiatives as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 115 in Minnesota. The state had 26 new confirmed cases Friday, the biggest one-day jump yet. Walz did not rule out a future shelter-in-place order and has noted that it's a tool he can use. That highly restrictive order was issued in Illinois and parts of California. "I am prepared…


