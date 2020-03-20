Global  

SBA rolls out $2M loans for Texas small businesses

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020
Starting today, business owners and nonprofits in Texas that have fewer than 500 employees and have incurred financial hardship due to COVID-19 will be able to apply for economic injury disaster loans for up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The interest rates will be 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. Much like other SBA loans, such as 7(a) and 504 loans, this loan is meant to serve small businesses and nonprofits that don't have other credit options…
 Loans are now available for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the coronavirus.

