SBA rolls out $2M loans for Texas small businesses

Starting today, business owners and nonprofits in Texas that have fewer than 500 employees and have incurred financial hardship due to COVID-19 will be able to apply for economic injury disaster loans for up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The interest rates will be 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. Much like other SBA loans, such as 7(a) and 504 loans, this loan is meant to serve small businesses and nonprofits that don't have other credit options…


