Gov. Evers confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death in Wisconsin, no plans for sheltering in place
Friday, 20 March 2020 () During a telephone-based media briefing Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers confirmed a third death in the state related to the novel coronavirus and said there are no current plans to have shelter-in-place orders in Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise," Evers said of the death, which was said to be of a male in his 50s, "and things will get worse before they get better." Though other states have enacted "stay at home" mandates, Evers doesn't anticipate that happening in Wisconsin,…
Santa Clara County marked the first known death of a homeless person due to the coronavirus. With the shelter-in-place order now in effect, Devin Fehely tells us the race is on to find shelter for people with no place to go.