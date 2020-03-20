Global  

Gov. Evers confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death in Wisconsin, no plans for sheltering in place

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
During a telephone-based media briefing Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers confirmed a third death in the state related to the novel coronavirus and said there are no current plans to have shelter-in-place orders in Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise," Evers said of the death, which was said to be of a male in his 50s, "and things will get worse before they get better." Though other states have enacted "stay at home" mandates, Evers doesn't anticipate that happening in Wisconsin,…
