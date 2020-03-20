Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance

Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The city of Hillsboro launched three emergency assistance funds totaling $1.1 million for businesses and households affected by closures tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. The city has $500,000 in Emergency Business Support Grants that will be given out in up to $5,000 chunks to help businesses offset immediate short-term financial hits sustained due to closure directives from the state and federal government. Applications for this money are open from March 23 through April.  Grants will be selected…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Small business decides to close temporarily during coronavirus emergency

Small business decides to close temporarily during coronavirus emergency 01:33

 While restaurants are permitted to stay open in Massachusetts for takeout or delivery orders during the coronavirus emergency, some have decided they cannot get do business to remain open.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pdxelevatevc

Elevate Capital RT @TiEoregon: Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance - https://t.co/SuWvSAP2dT 3 days ago

TiEoregon

TiEOregon Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance - https://t.co/SuWvSAP2dT 3 days ago

bizjournals

Business Journals Hillsboro is the latest local government to launch an assistance program to help small businesses affected by COVID… https://t.co/AwbL14Mf85 3 days ago

seadspaul

Stephanie Eads-Paul RT @PDXBIZJournal: Hillsboro is the latest local government to launch an assistance program to help small businesses affected by COVID-19 h… 3 days ago

PDXBIZJournal

Portland Biz Journal Hillsboro is the latest local government to launch an assistance program to help small businesses affected by COVID… https://t.co/lSSa6T5w0O 3 days ago

jdar57

Jessica Darling RT @breakingPDXnews: Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance: The city of Hillsboro la… 3 days ago

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance: The city of Hillsboro… https://t.co/JgVOoEaHuy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.