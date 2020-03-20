Hillsboro launches $1.1M in emergency assistance funds for small business, rental assistance

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The city of Hillsboro launched three emergency assistance funds totaling $1.1 million for businesses and households affected by closures tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. The city has $500,000 in Emergency Business Support Grants that will be given out in up to $5,000 chunks to help businesses offset immediate short-term financial hits sustained due to closure directives from the state and federal government. Applications for this money are open from March 23 through April. Grants will be selected… 👓 View full article

