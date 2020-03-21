Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > GM will make ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic rages and hospitals face unprecedented stress (GM)

GM will make ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic rages and hospitals face unprecedented stress (GM)

Business Insider Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
GM will make ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic rages and hospitals face unprecedented stress (GM)· General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to accelerate the production of ventilators.
· The carmaker could produce ventilators at its factories.
· As the number of coronavirus cases in the US increases, the healthcare system has raised alarms about running out of ventilators to assist the most severely ill...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.