GM will make ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic rages and hospitals face unprecedented stress (GM) Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

· General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to accelerate the production of ventilators.

· The carmaker could produce ventilators at its factories.

· As the number of coronavirus cases in the US increases, the healthcare system has raised alarms about running out of ventilators to assist the most severely ill... · General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to accelerate the production of ventilators.· The carmaker could produce ventilators at its factories.· As the number of coronavirus cases in the US increases, the healthcare system has raised alarms about running out of ventilators to assist the most severely ill 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this