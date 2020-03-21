Global  

RBI appoints two additional directors to Yes Bank board

Zee News Saturday, 21 March 2020
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday (March 20) announced the appointment of R Gandhi, former RBI Deputy Governor, and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, as additional directors to the board of Yes Bank.
