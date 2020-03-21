Global  

Google launches coronavirus website in the United States

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Saturday it launched a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country works on slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus.
 The rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak in the United States has begun to decimate the restaurant industry as an increasing number of states and regions enforce population lockdowns and close eateries, bars, gyms and other &quot;non-essential&quot; businesses. This report produced by...

