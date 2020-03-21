Kings Island delays opening day due to COVID-19

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Cincinnati region's largest attraction is postponing its opening day due to the spreading outbreak of COVID-19 in Ohio. Kings Island announced March 20 that it is pushing back its opening date for the 2020 season. That was originally scheduled for April 29. The amusement park did not give a new date for its opening. "Kings Island continues to monitor regional and national health directives related to COVID-19. Currently, we hope to open the park mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible," the… 👓 View full article

