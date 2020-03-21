Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > No, it turns out that caller is not really interested in lowering your credit card rates

No, it turns out that caller is not really interested in lowering your credit card rates

azcentral.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
A man who said he supervised telephone scammers explained exactly how that ubiquitous credit card scam call works.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.