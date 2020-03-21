Bank of America lays out the 6 things that need to happen for the stock-market crash to truly end — and warns only 4 have occurred so far Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A group of strategists at Bank of America has pinpointed six criteria that typically trigger when a stock market nadir has been reached.

· According to BoA's logic, the more signals that have been eclipsed, the better. Today, they say four out of six criteria have been met.

