Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus | No new local COVID-19 cases for third day straight in China; sharp rise in cases from abroad

Coronavirus | No new local COVID-19 cases for third day straight in China; sharp rise in cases from abroad

Hindu Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The country’s National Health Commission said that on March 20, seven deaths and 36 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland, with all the deaths reported from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida Coronavirus Latest: 763 Cases, Third Death At Atria Willow Wood ALF In Fort Lauderdale

Florida Coronavirus Latest: 763 Cases, Third Death At Atria Willow Wood ALF In Fort Lauderdale 02:20

 There are now 763 confirmed Florida COVID-19 cases. One hundred sixty-nine of those cases are in Miami-Dade and 164 are in Broward. There have been 12 deaths, including three at the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the third death...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ielledean

AnnaTG 🇵🇭 RT @PHE_uk: We’ve updated our #Coronavirus (#COVID19) data dashboard, including new cases and cases by upper tier local authority. The link… 40 seconds ago

ACWiseman0071

comrade foot ballman RT @KHOU: So far most of the Houston-area COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases are not among the elderly. Partial list of age groups with the most… 3 minutes ago

COVID19Updates1

CoronaVirus Updates🦠 RT @covid2019_info: 🇩🇪 #Coronavirus pandemic: 22,364 cases of #COVID19, 84 deaths reported in #Germany at 9 a.m. Local musicians are invite… 12 minutes ago

LRPow79

Reality Dose RT @jenjavajunky: "What we do now, what we do not do now, will really determine, ultimately, how many Ohioans die." Ohio governor confirms… 13 minutes ago

norbit06gmailc1

[email protected] RT @wsbtv: #BREAKING: 555 cases of coronavirus in Georgia with 20 dead, officials say: https://t.co/EHRj6jfynN https://t.co/85ra3mn2h6 15 minutes ago

puzzlesthewill7

J Gatton Prats RT @BreakingNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/g2rm53ht5h • At least 75M Americans are under virtual lockdown • More than 275,000 con… 18 minutes ago

TambovskVolk001

Volk001Tambovsky For the 1st time since outbreak, China reports NO NEW LOCAL COVID-19 CASES — RT World News https://t.co/vmd5lFdUV0 21 minutes ago

eve_goes_local

Eve RT @RedTRaccoon: Coronavirus: US Now Has Third-Highest Number Of Cases In World, Surpassing Spain COVID-19 cases in the US now totals 26,… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.