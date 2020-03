Oil companies kick off fortnightly ATF price revision with 12% cut, to keep petrol pumps open on March 22 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

State-run fuel retailers have decided to dump the monthly revision of jet fuel prices and opt for fortnightly revision, a move that will bring relief to airlines by quickly passing on the benefit of falling crude and jet fuel prices at a time when the carriers are grappling with the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

