St. Louis region issuing mandatory 'stay at home' orders, effective Monday

The St. Louis region starting Monday will begin requiring residents to stay at home as part of the continuing battle to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The announcement Saturday from the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County said the decision was made in conjunction with leaders and public health officials in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties. It mirrors a move made Friday by Illiinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who issued a stay-at-home mandate statewide and banning any gatherings of more…


