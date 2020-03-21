Global  

St. Louis region issuing mandatory 'stay at home' orders, effective Monday

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The St. Louis region starting Monday will begin requiring residents to stay at home as part of the continuing battle to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The announcement Saturday from the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County said the decision was made in conjunction with leaders and public health officials in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties. It mirrors a move made Friday by Illiinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who issued a stay-at-home mandate statewide and banning any gatherings of more…
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening 09:11

 After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7.

