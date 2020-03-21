Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Health secretary does not rule out 'shelter in place' option

Health secretary does not rule out 'shelter in place' option

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine didn't rule out a shelter in place order for the commonwealth as has been imposed in other parts of the country, including the 40 million residents of California and in Illinois as well. "We'll be taking all measures in this very orderly, measured approach as the governor has outlined," Levine said Saturday afternoon during her daily Department of Health virtual news conference. "We'll be considering all options, including shelter in place, but they…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor 02:07

 With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PBT_Paul

Paul J. Gough My @PghBizTimes story on Pa. Health Secretary's not ruling out statewide shelter in place order and other developme… https://t.co/ZHDc2DKYPh 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.