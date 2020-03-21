Health secretary does not rule out 'shelter in place' option Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine didn't rule out a shelter in place order for the commonwealth as has been imposed in other parts of the country, including the 40 million residents of California and in Illinois as well. "We'll be taking all measures in this very orderly, measured approach as the governor has outlined," Levine said Saturday afternoon during her daily Department of Health virtual news conference. "We'll be considering all options, including shelter in place, but they… 👓 View full article

