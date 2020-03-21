Changes in train services

clare gregory RT @TSYalerts: Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March. This fo… 18 minutes ago

Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail @CTRSHRrail Hello. As shown on our website at https://t.co/ouTi03U0Zd, the amended timetable is based on Sunday ser… https://t.co/VAxlKqeF5X 1 hour ago

Birmingham New Street RT @tfwrail: Effective from Monday 23 March 2020 typical Sunday service times will be applied seven days a week throughout the Transport fo… 2 hours ago

Travel SYorks Alerts Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March… https://t.co/hxlArkGjL7 2 hours ago

Judith Badger RT @TravelSYorks: ⚠️Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March. Th… 7 hours ago

Travel SYorks Alerts Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March… https://t.co/djpk3Kb67b 7 hours ago

Dumfries Railway RT @TVLRUG: NEWSFLASH - Timetable Changes. Government have agreed to a reduced rail timetable with all Operators, from Mon. 23rd March, to… 11 hours ago