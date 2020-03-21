Global  

Changes in train services

Hindu Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Railways have announced changes in the train services from March 23 to April 3, except on March 24, 28 and 31, to facilitate engineering works at the
bookworm0473

clare gregory RT @TSYalerts: Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March. This fo… 18 minutes ago

tfwrail

Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail @CTRSHRrail Hello. As shown on our website at https://t.co/ouTi03U0Zd, the amended timetable is based on Sunday ser… https://t.co/VAxlKqeF5X 1 hour ago

NetworkRailBHM

Birmingham New Street RT @tfwrail: Effective from Monday 23 March 2020 typical Sunday service times will be applied seven days a week throughout the Transport fo… 2 hours ago

TSYalerts

Travel SYorks Alerts Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March… https://t.co/hxlArkGjL7 2 hours ago

judith_badger

Judith Badger RT @TravelSYorks: ⚠️Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March. Th… 7 hours ago

TSYalerts

Travel SYorks Alerts Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March… https://t.co/djpk3Kb67b 7 hours ago

DumfriesRailway

Dumfries Railway RT @TVLRUG: NEWSFLASH - Timetable Changes. Government have agreed to a reduced rail timetable with all Operators, from Mon. 23rd March, to… 11 hours ago

Maggie50Loxley

Maggie loxley RT @TSYalerts: Temporary changes to bus, tram and Tram Train services are being introduced in #SouthYorkshire from Monday 23 March. This f… 16 hours ago

