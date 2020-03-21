March 20, 2020 Legal notices Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Statute”, Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the Division of Corporations, Department of State, State of Florida, upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name, to-wit: www.gogdryv.com under which the below named party/parties will engage in business at 618 Golfpark Dr. Celebration, FL 34747 That… 👓 View full article

