New Jersey Gov. Murphy orders residents to stay at home, closure of non-essential retail businesses

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday directing all residents to stay at home until further notice, a measure taken as the state has received 442 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the last day. The order provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities. Murphy's order also further directs the closure of all non-essential…
 Murphy is expected to make that announcement at noon on Saturday.

