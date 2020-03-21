Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New Jersey orders residents to stay home, closure of non-essential retail businesses

New Jersey orders residents to stay home, closure of non-essential retail businesses

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday directing all residents to stay at home until further notice, a measure taken as the state has received 442 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the last day. The order provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities. Murphy's order also further directs the closure of all non-essential…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Plans To Announce Efforts To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Plans To Announce Efforts To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19 00:19

 Murphy is expected to make that announcement at noon on Saturday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jphorror

Jack Pierce RT @betsytn: New Jersey Orders 9 Million Residents To 'Stay At Home'; 86 Million Americans Now On Lockdown | Zero Hedge https://t.co/KSAjAx… 2 minutes ago

PharmacySenegal

Donna A. Patterson New Jersey's state lockdown begins at 9:00 PM tonight. Jersey follows NY state and CT lockdowns. PA should follow w… https://t.co/6yYTJUUSW1 3 minutes ago

rudhruletap

“DharmaKarmaReincarnation” RT @njdotcom: Coronavirus updates: Murphy orders residents to stay home as New Jersey reaches 1,327 cases, 16 deaths https://t.co/TSO3fA9mU… 3 minutes ago

saprano35

Robin Hester RT @6abc: Governor Murphy has ordered New Jersey residents to stay at home until further notice to stop the spread of COVID-19. The order a… 3 minutes ago

AliciaLisaGrag2

Alicia Lisa Gragg RT @WAVY_News: JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to sign an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until fu… 6 minutes ago

Tim_Tunden

Tim Tunden RT @ahf77118198: New Jersey Orders 9 Million Residents To 'Stay At Home'; 86 Million Americans Now On Lockdown NJ Gov. Phil Murphy on S… 6 minutes ago

WakeNewsRadio

Wake News RT @o_rips: New Jersey Orders 9 Million Residents To 'Stay At Home'; 86 Million Americans Now On Lockdown https://t.co/3E2p6tNOzp 12 minutes ago

barryjgrossman

Barry Grossman #coronavirusnj #covid19 #nj updates: @GovMurphy orders residents to stay home as New Jersey reaches 1,327 cases, 16… https://t.co/sWHuh5wGax 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.