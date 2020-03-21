Global  

Sunnyvale company wins emergency OK for rapid results COVID-19 test

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Diagnostics business Cepheid Inc said on Saturday it won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use a test it developed that can detect the virus behind COVID-19 in 45 minutes. It's the first test approved for coronavirus that can be done bedside and get results in less than an hour. Until now, getting test results could take several days. The test from Sunnyvale-based Cepheid is called SAR-CoV-2 Xpert Xpress. It can be run on a machine that Cepheid makes called GeneXpert.…
