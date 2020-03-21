Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Strickland issues additional business closures in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Strickland issues additional business closures in wake of coronavirus outbreak

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
With a state of civil emergency in place, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has enacted more business closures. Effective at midnight on March 19, Strickland required all restaurants, bars, and gyms to close — with the exception of take-out and delivery orders for food. Today, March 21, Strickland issued an executive order that will require the following types of businesses — and similar establishments — to close at midnight Saturday, March 21. Theaters Movie theaters Cinemas Indoor…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado creates economic council to address virus fallout

Colorado creates economic council to address virus fallout 04:34

 In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday an executive order to expedite state unemployment claims, defer state personal and business income tax payments to July 1, allow consumers to defer loan payments without penalty and prevent mortgage foreclosures.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.