Strickland issues additional business closures in wake of coronavirus outbreak Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With a state of civil emergency in place, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has enacted more business closures. Effective at midnight on March 19, Strickland required all restaurants, bars, and gyms to close — with the exception of take-out and delivery orders for food. Today, March 21, Strickland issued an executive order that will require the following types of businesses — and similar establishments — to close at midnight Saturday, March 21. Theaters Movie theaters Cinemas Indoor… 👓 View full article

