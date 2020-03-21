Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, the company said on Saturday, representing an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

