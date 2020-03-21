Global  

KC-area governments issue stay-at-home order that begins Tuesday

bizjournals Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Officials with Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties and the city of Kansas City announced a "stay-at-home" order Saturday afternoon. The order will go into effect on Tuesday. It directs residents to stay at home except for "essential activities," which include the following: Tasks essential to a person's health and safety or to the health and safety of their family and close personal acquaintances Obtaining necessary services or supplies Assisting in food preparation for delivery and carry…
