Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, the company said on Saturday, representing an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
