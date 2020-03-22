Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Bahubali actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from abroad

Bahubali actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from abroad

Hindu Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
South superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a short statement posted on Instagram, t
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iam_cgacademy

छत्तीसगढ़ एकेडमी Bahubali actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from abroad https://t.co/zdFp20Dg4s https://t.co/HlrSjBhePo 1 hour ago

rajan_jangir

MR. JANGIR RT @TheHinduCinema: A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine https://t.co/vx4ZoYYIaP 2 hours ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine https://t.co/vx4ZoYYIaP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.