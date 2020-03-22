'Massive implications': One market bear breaks down how the Fed's unprecedented actions before the coronavirus turmoil may have opened the door to a 72% crash
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () · Societe Generale's Albert Edwards was among several Federal Reserve critics who warned that ultra-loose monetary policy left investors more exposed to a downturn.
· A bear market has now arrived at breakneck speed — and Edwards sees a pathway for the stock market to return to its 2009 lows.
· Click here for more BI...