Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki halts production at Haryana plants Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said that it has suspended operations at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana due to the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

