Coronavirus outbreak: Anand Mahindra proposes lockdown for few weeks
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday proposed lockdown for the next few weeks, expressing concerns over reports that India is likely to have already reached stage-3 of coronavirus transmission. He also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities while the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.
National Institutes of Health infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci -- a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force -- told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday that it is unclear when the virus will reach its peak and begin to subside in the U.S.