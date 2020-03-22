Coronavirus outbreak: Anand Mahindra proposes lockdown for few weeks

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday proposed lockdown for the next few weeks, expressing concerns over reports that India is likely to have already reached stage-3 of coronavirus transmission. He also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities while the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.


