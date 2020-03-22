Global  

Alert: Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over new coronavirus outbreak.

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over new coronavirus outbreak.
 One of the world's biggest airlines, Emirates, is suspending all passenger flights starting from Wednesday.

