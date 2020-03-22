Primark to close its 189 stores in UK - Financial Times

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Associated British Foods Plc intends to close its 189 Primark stores in the United Kingdom from Sunday night after cancelling all new orders from suppliers as demand shrinks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported.
