Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights

Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world's biggest airlines, Emirates, said it was suspending all passenger flights starting Wednesday. It's a pivotal move that reflects the dramatic slowdown in traffic through the airline's hub in Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The state-owned carrier stressed in a statement on Sunday it will continue to operate cargo flights through its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters for the transport of essential goods, including medical supplies across the world. It also said the company would reduce salaries for the majority of its employees for three months, but will not cut jobs.

Airlines around the world are struggling to cover their costs and pay salaries with their fleets grounded and countries shutting their borders to travelers.

In the Middle East, airlines have lost more than $7 billion in revenue as of March 11, according to the International Air Transport Association. The group says 16,000 passenger flights have been cancelled in the Middle East since the end of January.

In a statement released Sunday, Emirates said it tried to maintain passenger flights “for as long as feasible" to help travelers return home amidst all the travel bans, restrictions, and lockdowns.

Emirates Group CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum described the situation as “an unprecedented crisis” and said “the world has literally gone into quarantine” due to the virus and the illness it causes called COVID-19, which has infected more than 300,000 people around the world.

The United Arab Emirates, which is home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has all but closed its borders to travelers with exceptions for those transiting through or Emirates returning.

Al Maktoum said the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raravindran83

RavinRak RT @republic: Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights https://t.co/rAWhowIBFJ 10 seconds ago

nelarbi

Nabil Elarbi RT @AP: The Emirates airline says it will suspend all passenger flights on Wednesday because of the virus pandemic. The Dubai flagship carr… 54 seconds ago

republic

Republic Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights https://t.co/rAWhowIBFJ 1 minute ago

greeenorg

greeen Dubai Flagship Carrier Emirates Halts All Passenger Flights - https://t.co/JLaKedSEgo 3 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights https://t.co/2Ct1tmFmPC 3 minutes ago

MrTopStep

MrTopStep The Emirates airline says it will suspend all passenger flights on Wednesday because of the virus pandemic. The Dub… https://t.co/rElWgUxFpT 4 minutes ago

GoGeekGirl

Eva Jarkiewicz Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights https://t.co/sTLR6SnRIC 10 minutes ago

kunmuth

Katherine L. Unmuth Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights. It’s a pivotal move that reflects the dramatic slowdow… https://t.co/wqixj6M0hY 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.