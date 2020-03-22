Dubai flagship carrier Emirates halts all passenger flights

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world's biggest airlines, Emirates, said it was suspending all passenger flights starting Wednesday. It's a pivotal move that reflects the dramatic slowdown in traffic through the airline's hub in Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.



The state-owned carrier stressed in a statement on Sunday it will continue to operate cargo flights through its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters for the transport of essential goods, including medical supplies across the world. It also said the company would reduce salaries for the majority of its employees for three months, but will not cut jobs.



Airlines around the world are struggling to cover their costs and pay salaries with their fleets grounded and countries shutting their borders to travelers.



In the Middle East, airlines have lost more than $7 billion in revenue as of March 11, according to the International Air Transport Association. The group says 16,000 passenger flights have been cancelled in the Middle East since the end of January.



In a statement released Sunday, Emirates said it tried to maintain passenger flights “for as long as feasible" to help travelers return home amidst all the travel bans, restrictions, and lockdowns.



Emirates Group CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum described the situation as “an unprecedented crisis” and said “the world has literally gone into quarantine” due to the virus and the illness it causes called COVID-19, which has infected more than 300,000 people around the world.



The United Arab Emirates, which is home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has all but closed its borders to travelers with exceptions for those transiting through or Emirates returning.



Al Maktoum said the... 👓 View full article

