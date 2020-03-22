Global  

Coronavirus concerns lead to more bans in Dallas County

bizjournals Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through North Texas, Dallas County officials Saturday announced unusual bans to flatten the curve. The changes include limiting how much toilet paper residents can buy and ticketing people exercising or playing too closely to others outside. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced an updated order Saturday, the same day 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dallas County, bringing the total to 95. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,”…
