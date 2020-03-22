Global  

Kenney issues stay-at-home order for Philadelphia residents

bizjournals Sunday, 22 March 2020
The City of Philadelphia will implement a stay-at-home order beginning Monday at 8 a.m., the latest measure in effort to contain the coronavirus. All public and private gatherings of any number of people happening outside of a single household or living unit are prohibited. It does not apply to essential businesses or essential personal activities like purchasing essential goods or seeking medical attention. Walking, running and operating a wheelchair outdoors are permitted. Walk-in and takeout…
