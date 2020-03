US stock futures plunge, trigger limit down trading halt, after Senate fails to agree on $1.6 trillion stimulus package Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· *US equity futures fell sharply after trading commenced at 6 p.m. ET.*

· *S&P 500 futures slid more than 4% within five minutes, triggering a so-called limit down trading halt. *

· *The losses came as the Senate failed to agree on a $1.6 trillion stimulus packaged designed to boost the coronavirus-stricken economy.*

