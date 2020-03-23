Global  

Coronavirus: New Government moves to support 1.5 million tenants

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Some of New Zealand's 1.5 million tenants in about 600,000 properties are about to get huge support from the Government because landlords will be banned from increasing rents and their rights to evict tenants will be severely limited.Finance...
