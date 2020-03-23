Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Honolulu, Maui mayors issued stay-at-home orders to flatten coronavirus curve

Honolulu, Maui mayors issued stay-at-home orders to flatten coronavirus curve

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The majority of Hawaii’s population was ordered to stay at home until April 30 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as the mayors of the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County ordered non-essential workers to work from home for the next five-and-a-half weeks, and Gov. David Ige said Hawaii is headed for a statewide stay-at-home order. The orders issued Sunday followed Ige’s announcement on Saturday that all visitors and returning residents face a 14-day quarantine starting Thursday. Honolulu…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home' 10:59

 Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order essentially ordering all New Jersey residents to "stay at home" and close non-essential businesses.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HawaiiSenate

Hawai'i State Senate RT @GovHawaii: The mayors of the City & County of Honolulu & Maui have my full support for the stay-at-home, work-at-home orders they issue… 6 minutes ago

GovHawaii

Governor David Ige The mayors of the City & County of Honolulu & Maui have my full support for the stay-at-home, work-at-home orders t… https://t.co/QDiJeXnF9Y 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.