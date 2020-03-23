Honolulu, Maui mayors issued stay-at-home orders to flatten coronavirus curve

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The majority of Hawaii's population was ordered to stay at home until April 30 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as the mayors of the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County ordered non-essential workers to work from home for the next five-and-a-half weeks, and Gov. David Ige said Hawaii is headed for a statewide stay-at-home order. The orders issued Sunday followed Ige's announcement on Saturday that all visitors and returning residents face a 14-day quarantine starting Thursday.


