Coronavirus Update: With Non-Essential Businesses Closing, Bridal Shops Scramble To Help Brides To Be

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Garment District will officially shut down Sunday night under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to close non-essential businesses.
News video: Coronavirus Update: New York On Pause In Effect

Coronavirus Update: New York On Pause In Effect 02:50

 Last night at 8 p.m., the state's remaining non-essential businesses closed up shop. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

