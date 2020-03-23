Sensex crashes over 2,600 points as lockdowns escalate to curb coronavirus spread; Nifty below 8,050

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Equity indices plunged on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex diving more than 2,600 points as loackdowns escalated to curb the deadly coronavirus spread. Sensex cracked 2,617 points or 8.75 per cent to 27,299; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 715 points or 8.18 per cent to 8,030. India has reported 390 confirmed cases.
