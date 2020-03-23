Sensex crashes over 2,600 points as lockdowns escalate to curb coronavirus spread; Nifty below 8,050

Equity indices plunged on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex diving more than 2,600 points as loackdowns escalated to curb the deadly coronavirus spread. Sensex cracked 2,617 points or 8.75 per cent to 27,299; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 715 points or 8.18 per cent to 8,030. India has reported 390 confirmed cases.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Breaking Knowledge Sensex skids further to tank over 3,500 points https://t.co/O11Pf5XUFO 31 minutes ago Doctr Sensex skids further to tank over 3,500 points; Nifty below 7,750 - Times of India https://t.co/ooxIyKGkey 35 minutes ago Nilesh P. Patil Sensex skids further to tank over 3,500 points; Nifty below 7,750 https://t.co/LNdv6ybhXD via @timesofindia 36 minutes ago Afeef Ibn Albra Market Benchmark Index Sensex continues to be in bear phase as markets open 2,500 points lower on Monday as the gov… https://t.co/dd70K0oDOT 43 minutes ago RAMIZ ALI Sensex crashes over 2,200 points as; Nifty below 8,150-levels.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/india-lo… https://t.co/gn4F2IaXYi 46 minutes ago Sunil Kumar Coronavirus fallout: Trading resumes, Sensex crashes over 3,250 points Coronavirus fallout: Trading resumes, Sense… https://t.co/pLo8ldbN3b 53 minutes ago GoNewsIndia Go Headlines: #Top News India #COVID19 cases jump to 415, Maharashtra highest with 89 cases; States impose lockdow… https://t.co/ohD57aKRZO 1 hour ago Anil Koul RT @Nathealings: Sensex skids further to tank over 3,500 points; Nifty below 7,750 https://t.co/W6FagiqJex via @timesofindia 1 hour ago