As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — As infections soared in Europe and the United States and the world economy spiraled downward, Japan on Monday hinted at the next possible victim of the globe-spanning coronavirus: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the crown jewel of the sporting world could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia then added to the immense pressure that has been steadily mounting on organizers by suggesting that they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer.



"If it is difficult to hold in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable,” Abe said.



The massive headache of changing the logistics of an event that has taken years to prepare for — not to mention the huge cost involved and the blow to national pride — would simply be the latest example of something once unthinkable becoming reality as the fabric of human life continues to unravel before the virus' march.



The accumulation of canceled events, lost or altered work and a general, widespread shrinking in spending and interaction has economies worldwide suffering. In the United States, politicians were negotiating an enormous rescue package that could be worth nearly $2 trillion.



A surge in infections has caused a critical shortage of medical supplies in many places. Spain erected a field hospital in a convention center. British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.” And President Donald Trump ordered mobile hospital centers be sent to Washington, California and New York.



As the shadow of the virus widens, there has also been a who's who of politicians and celebrities announcing they'd tested positive or were taking quarantine precautions.



