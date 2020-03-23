Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics

As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics

SeattlePI.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — As infections soared in Europe and the United States and the world economy spiraled downward, Japan on Monday hinted at the next possible victim of the globe-spanning coronavirus: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the crown jewel of the sporting world could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia then added to the immense pressure that has been steadily mounting on organizers by suggesting that they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer.

"If it is difficult to hold in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable,” Abe said.

The massive headache of changing the logistics of an event that has taken years to prepare for — not to mention the huge cost involved and the blow to national pride — would simply be the latest example of something once unthinkable becoming reality as the fabric of human life continues to unravel before the virus' march.

The accumulation of canceled events, lost or altered work and a general, widespread shrinking in spending and interaction has economies worldwide suffering. In the United States, politicians were negotiating an enormous rescue package that could be worth nearly $2 trillion.

A surge in infections has caused a critical shortage of medical supplies in many places. Spain erected a field hospital in a convention center. British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.” And President Donald Trump ordered mobile hospital centers be sent to Washington, California and New York.

As the shadow of the virus widens, there has also been a who's who of politicians and celebrities announcing they'd tested positive or were taking quarantine precautions.

Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed 02:13

 People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/owTfZOIh6g via @yahooph 1 minute ago

k70794336

サトウk RT @k70794336: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics - The Mainichi https://t.co/Iayu8hyOqa 3 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics - The Mainichi https://t.co/Iayu8hyOqa 3 minutes ago

ThaiPBSWorld

Thai PBS World As infections soared in Europe and the United States and the world economy spiraled downward, Japan on Monday hinte… https://t.co/EmWifYhhWi 4 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics - https://t.co/LQrxerzzYr 9 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 12 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/DG2qOSV2DJ 18 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/evW2Has2wc 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.